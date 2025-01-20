Urban Meyer cherishes memories with Bosa brothers, Ezekiel Elliott & Tim Tebow after learning of his Hall of Fame induction

Former Utah, Florida and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame this year. After learning about the induction, the three-time national champion couldn’t help but remember some of the people he got to coach.

Of course, it helps when some of those players are among the best in college in college football history. Meyer shared his thoughts in an interview with WBNS on Sunday.

“Great honor. I just found out right after the Orange Bowl and you start thinking, immediately comes to mind is (Nick and Joey) Bosa brothers, you got Zeke Elliott, you got JT Perry, (Tim) Tebow, and then all these great coaches, so very humbled,” Urban Meyer said.

Meyer found success in four different programs during his coaching career. He finished with a .853 winning percentage, third best in college football history.

Urban Meyer started his head coaching career at Bowling Green, where he helped the Falcons achieve a 17-6 record in two seasons.

However, Meyer gained national notoriety by leading the Utah Utes, a discrete Mountain West Conference team back then, to a BCS bowl after an undefeated season in 2004. It was the first time a team outside the BCS Power conferences made it to a BCS bowl.

After two years in Salt Lake City, he left to take the Florida Gators job. With Tim Tebow as his QB, he won his first two national titles in 2006 and 2008 before retiring briefly from the sport in 2010.

Less than a year later, Urban Meyer signed a contract to become the head coach at Ohio State, where he would win his last national title in 2014 with the likes of Joey Bosa and Zeke Elliott.

Urban Meyer predicts Ohio State will beat Notre Dame in title game

During the same interview, Urban Meyer was asked about his thoughts on the upcoming national championship game between Ohio State and Notre Dame.

The former OSU coach praised the current Buckeyes team, which he called "one of the best rosters I've ever seen." He then went on to credit Notre Dame for its grit and toughness. But in the end, he thinks his old team will be too good. (Start at 1:06)

"I think Ohio State's gonna win. I think it's gonna be a rugged first half because of the toughness of Notre Dame. But the skill sets at Ohio State are just too great," Meyer said.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Ohio State is the heavy favorite to win the national title. The Buckeyes are currently going at -8.5 to beat the Fighting Irish on Monday night.

