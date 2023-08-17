Urban Meyer house: Where does the former Gators' HC live?

The former coach of the Florida Gators and Ohio State Buckeyes is one of the four coaches in college football history to clinch titles with two different universities, joining the list of Nick Saban, Howard Jones, and Pop Warner.

However, this success in college football did not boost his short stint in the NFL. Meyer was hired as a coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars in January 2021. However, due to several cases of misconduct, he got fired by the team in the mid of December of the same year.

So, the question is where is the former coach currently residing?

Urban Meyer house: All you need to know

According to reports, Meyer currently resides in Dublin, Ohio. To commemorate his first Big Ten conference title for Ohio State, they renamed West Bridge Street in his honor. He retired in 2019 as a coach but later came out of retirement for his short stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, which ended in a 2-11 record.

In 2021, he and his wife Shelley Jean Meyer bought a mansion in Jacksonville through the Shelley Jean Meyer Revocable Trust for $2.15 million from Satyaprakash and Jennifer Krishnarao.

The former Urban Meyer house is located in Glen Kernan Golf and County Club, the same street where the former University of Florida QB, Tim Bebow, lives. But last year, they sold the mansion back to the original owners for $2.3 million, making a profit of $150,000.

What is Urban Meyer doing now?

Following his short stint in the NFL, Urban Meyer went to work as a college football analyst for Fox Sports. After retiring in 2019, he worked the same job, before leaving it to take up the coaching role with the Jaguars. He can now be seen on the 'Big Noon Kickoff' pregame show on Fox.

The professional life of Urban Meyer as a coach was two-fold. His coaching style played an enormous part in the legacy he's created in the world of college football. It however did not work out well in the NFL.