Urban Meyer to MSU pops up as logical option post firing Mel Tucker in wake of Brenda Tracy's sexual misconduct allegations: Report

Urban Meyer could be returning to college football. As per recent reports, the Fox Sports analyst will interview with Michigan State for its head coaching role.

Meyer last coached in the NCAA in 2018 when he led the Ohio State Buckeyes. He retired from coaching due to health reasons following the Buckeyes' Rose Bowl game.

After three years away from the field, Meyer shocked many when it was announced that he had been hired as the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars of the NFL. Meyer did not last long as he went 2-11 and was fired in his first season after multiple allegations against him.

Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo publicly accused Meyer of physical abuse, saying that Meyer repeatedly kicked his leg during warmups prior to the team's final preseason game. Meanwhile, in October, a video came out of Meyer inappropriately touching a woman, which forced him to apologize for the incident.

After not even lasting one season in the NFL, many thought Urban Meyer was done coaching. However, with Michigan State having a coaching vacancy, Bernie Fratto of Fox Sports Radio has linked Meyer to that job.

"My best mole tells me Urban Meyer will interview with Michigan State for their HC position. Stay tuned. Yes, it's real. It's possible. He has a lot of backers, so we'll see where this goes," Fratto wrote on X.

Michigan State recently fired Mel Tucker with cause for allegedly sexually harassing anti-rape activist Brenda Tracy. It was reported that the former Spartans coach made sexual comments and masturbated in a phone call with Tracy in April 2022.

After Tracy filed a complaint, Tucker admitted that the call took place but added that the two were having consensual phone sex.

Michigan State officially fired Tucker on Sept. 27, and Harlon Barnett was promoted to interim head coach.

As of right now, the Spartans have yet to confirm or deny that they will be interviewing Meyer for their open head coaching role. But, after his initial report, Fratto doubled down on his comments that Urban Meyer would indeed be interviewed for the job.

"I'm told he's in East Lansing this week... That said, no one is predicting this will happen. Not yet. There IS mutual interest and he's going to get an interview per my best moles... Either way, this ordeal is good for our business," Fratto wrote.

Urban Meyer has coached Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. As head coach, he has won three national titles and has gone 187-32 in his career.

