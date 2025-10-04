"Urban Meyer is such a turd": Michigan fans bash OSU legend for pregame moment with Bryce Underwood on field

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer made history as the only Buckeyes coach since 1924 to remain undefeated in their rivalry game against the Michigan Wolverines (7-0). Even after retiring, Meyer has remained a contentious figure among Michigan fans after beating the Wolverines 62-39 in his final rivalry game in charge in 2018. Meyer returned to Ann Arbor as part of Fox Sports' &quot;Big Noon Kickoff&quot; crew for the Wolverines' clash against the Wisconsin Badgers in Week 6 of college football action. Before the game, Meyer shook hands with talented Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood and the duo seemed to exchange words. The polarizing Urban Meyer was further booed by the Michigan fans when the show's host, Rob Stone, introduced him in controversial fashion.“I want a proper Ann Arbor welcome for the guy who has never lost to the team up north, College Football Hall of Famer, Ohio State legend, Urban Meyer!” Stone said.College football fans on X had mixed reactions to the pre-game exchange between Urban Meyer and Bryce Underwood. &quot;Urban has been very complimentary of Underwood. No need for disrespect,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Urbs did a little of the old Trump pull in routine,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;Lol Bryce ain’t letting nothing slide,&quot; one fan tweeted.Some fans were not too happy with the charismatic coach's actions. &quot;Urban Meyer is such a turd,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Meyer is a dou**e,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;Urban chilling in his second home,&quot; one fan tweeted.When Urban Meyer showed his hatred of MichiganUrban Meyer led the Ohio State Buckeyes to several memorable wins against rivals, the Michigan Wolverines and during an appearance on CBS Sports in January, former NFL running back Damien Harris dropped a hilarious story about the former OSU coach's distaste for their rival. &quot;My funny story about Urban is, I went to a high school and our colors were orange and navy blue and I took a visit to Ohio State.&quot; Harris said. &quot;But, he pulls me over to the sideline, he's introducing me to Ryan Shazier, we're having a great conversation.&quot;I'm meeting some Ohio State legends and he just happens to look down at my feet. I laughed it off and he just stood there and stared at me with these beady eyes and I just sat down, unlaced my cleats, took them off,&quot; Harris said. &quot;I was like, 'Please, I love Ohio State, I love you, you're a great coach, let's not take it too far here. I'm just repping my school here coach.'&quot;Meyer has continued to dominate the modern folklore of 'The Game' after his dominance of the fixture, which even Ryan Day has been unable to replicate despite winning a national championship.