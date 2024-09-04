USC HC Lincoln Riley defends starting QB Miller Moss amid misconduct investigation

USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss had an impressive outing on Sunday, leading his team to a season-opening 27-20 win against the LSU Tigers. He threw for 378 yards, resulting in one touchdown.

On Tuesday, a TMZ report detailed the quarterback's alleged misconduct in 2022 aimed toward then-roommate and Trojans prospect Mo Hasan, which led to an investigation by the university.

USC's embattled coach Lincoln Riley stood up for his QB1 during his weekly news conference, highlighting the timing of the story's release and Moss' character.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Both the university and Miller released statements,” Riley said. “Something that’s been settled a long, long time ago. Very, we’ll call it interesting, the timing. That’s a high-quality individual there. That’s one guy you’ve got to be careful about going after, because the character of him, everything that he does, is as high as anybody that I’ve ever had.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

Miller Moss also released a statement apologizing for his actions once the report by TMZ was released on Tuesday.

“Two and a half years ago, the University conducted an investigation related to a personal dispute between me and a roommate,” Moss said. “I fully cooperated and took accountability for my decisions, and the matter was resolved. I regret my actions and have grown and learned from this matter, and my focus is on the season ahead.”

The USC Trojans address the Miller Moss scandal

In a clip obtained by TMZ, Miller Moss and other USC students are seen rummaging through Mo Hassan's closet and clothes and violating his personal space, which led to the complaint and investigation into the quarterback's conduct.

The university released a statement that explained the process that was undertaken during the Miller Moss investigation, pronouncing the case closed.

“We take all student conduct complaints seriously and are legally obligated to keep those matters private and confidential,” the university said in a statement. “Each and every case follows a prescribed and thorough adjudication process as described in the USC Student Handbook.

“If a student has been found responsible and has fulfilled all of the terms of their discipline, the matter is considered closed. In this case, the matter was resolved and settled two-and-a-half years ago.”

Miller Moss is expected to fill in big shoes after the departure of former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams to the NFL via the No. 1 draft pick, and he's already getting a dose of the infamy that comes with being the Trojans QB1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

USC Trojans Fan? Check out the latest Trojans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.