USC Trojans' sensational quarterback Caleb Williams had a bad night in South Bend during his team's blowout loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Williams threw three interceptions and was responsible for five turnovers.

A video of a Notre Dame fan running wildly onto the pitch after the game has gone viral. The fan was delirious with joy at the 48-20 win and made a bee-line for Williams.

The fan taunted Williams about the loss, reminding the quarterback of his painted nails last season.

Before the game against Utah, Williams responded to the taunting while speaking to reporters:

“I mean, everybody wants to in these two 12.5 shoes right here,” Williams said. “I’m not worried about some kid running out on the field that doesn’t have anything really associated to Notre Dame, other than possibly their family going there or him going there himself.

"Got a lot of guys over here that I’ve got to lead, so some opinion of a sheep, lions don’t worry about that stuff. Keep moving on, keep fighting. Fight on.”

Caleb Williams and the 2024 NFL draft

Caleb Williams is the unanimous projected No. 1 pick of the 2024 NFL draft and has been for a while now.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported an astounding piece of news regarding Caleb Williams and his ask for ownership in whichever NFL team drafts him.

It is unlikely to happen, especially after the league prohibited it in July, when Aaron Rodgers attempted to use it as a negotiation tactic with the New York Jets.

The loss to Notre Dame was undoubtedly a black mark against Williams, but according to ESPN's draft analyst, Mel Kiper, it did not hurt his draft stock.

"Williams is a gunslinger, and there are 'wow' throws all over his tape, even going back to his freshman season at Oklahoma. He's incredible escaping the pocket and making off-platform throws, excelling when plays break down."

On his YouTube channel, former Heisman winner and 2011 No. 1 draft pick, Cam Newton had some advice for Caleb Williams and his rumored NFL draft demands:

"You don't want to dictate the ramifications too early because this is still the NFL, and you want to walk as light as possible.

“For me, I feel like, bro, do you. Set the tone early. But while you’re setting that tone, Mr. Caleb, I must admonish you to know this. You gotta perform. If you don’t perform, this ain’t USC. The speed is different, the physicality is different, the preparation is different. Don’t nobody care that you won a Heisman."

Whether Caleb Williams will heed Newton's warnings or not, his journey into the NFL is set to be an intriguing one.