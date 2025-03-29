"Man he needs to be humbled", "Legend" - Fans divided as clip of Deion Sanders firing back at critics surfaces after $54 million extension

Deion Sanders has received a contract extension from the Colorado Buffaloes. After two seasons, he and the program has agreed on a new five-year deal worth $54 million.

Ad

That reportedly makes Coach Prime one of the highest-paid CFB coaches in the Big 12. The extension comes after he led the Buffs to a 9-4 campaign and a bowl appearance in the 2024 season.

Amidst the news of his new contract, an old video of Deion Sanders has resurfaced on social media. Bleacher Report shared a clip from an interview Sanders had with Taylor Rooks when he arrived in Boulder in 2023. In the video, Coach Prime talked about why he had confidence in turning the Buffs' fortunes around.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There are some people that think that this, everything happening in Colorado is a moment. Why are you more than a moment? Why will this last?," Rooks questioned.

"Moments that are consistent, translates into momuments," Coach Prime said. "And I'm a momument, not a moment."

Ad

Fans reacted to express their amazement and awe at Coach Prime's confident response.

"Let them hate!!," one said.

"Legend," another commented.

Comments on post

"That's aura," another wrote

Ad

Others criticized the Colorado coach for being overconfident without winning any titles with the program.

"The bar is low for Colorado. Can't win a bowl game. One of the Highest paid just to go 9-4 every season," one fan said.

Comments on post

"Momument? He's won 0 national titles; man he needs to be humbled," another commented.

Ad

"Momument of mediocre," one fan wrote.

Comments on post

Deion Sanders and the Buffs were a contender for the Big 12 title and a spot in the 12-team playoffs, but their loss to the Kansas Jayhawks doused their hopes. They finished the season with an Alamo Bowl loss to the BYU Cougars.

Ad

CFB insider explains why the Buffs got Deion Sanders on a bargain deal

On Friday, ON3's Andy Staples revealed that giving Deion Sanders a five-year, $54 million extension was the best move made by the Colorado Buffaloes. He compared Sanders with retired seven-time national champion coach Nick Saban in terms of fame and that tying down Sanders is a "bargain" for them.

Ad

Staples also discussed the program's future under Coach Prime and how they invested in the economic impact Sanders' popularity brings to the University.

"This is an absolute bargain for Colorado," Staple said on the Andy and Ari On3. "He's probably the closest there is now to Nick Saban in terms of force of narture who just gets people excited about the program. Because of his very existence, puts butts in seats and gets people to apply to the school.

Ad

"But now they are paying him to commensurate to what he brings in for the school. Because again, there aren't many coaches who can do this. He makes a legitimate economic impact on the entire university, and that is why Coach Prime is worth every penny of this raise."

Expand Tweet

Under Deion Sanders, the Buffs have received national recognition in just two seasons. Last year, they also celebrated their first Heisman winner since 1994. Two-way star Travis Hunter secured the award and is now projected to be a top-three pick in the upcoming draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place