Utah to Big 12 seems to be confirmed as another Pac-12 school is poached by the conference. This is most likely to happen as now the back-to-back Pac-12 Champion Utah Utes will look to arrange another conference home in 2024.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Utah and Arizona State have applied for membership to the Big 12.

Pete Thamel @PeteThamel Sources: Both Utah and Arizona State have applied for formal membership to the Big 12 Conference, and there’s a call tonight with the Big 12's presidents and chancellors to discuss their membership. Arizona applied and was approved yesterday.

The Monty Show's tweet shared that Utah to Big 12 was finalized.

Reports indicate that both Arizona State and Utah will be joining the Big 12; however, there could be some dotting of the I's and crossing of the T's still going on. This is just another huge blow to the Pac-12 as they try and get to the finish line of completing their media rights deal.

Utah to Big 12: Does this mean the Pac-12 is about to close shop for good?

Seeing both Arizona State and Utah in Big 12 means six Pac-12 programs have left the conference in the last 11 months and more are likely to follow. The Pac-12 is dealing with instability as they continue to search for a media rights deal. Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff simply overplayed his hand by overvaluing the conference in the early negotiation window. With less than 11 months on its current deal, the Pac-12 is still scrambling to find a home.

The state of the Pac-12 worsens as they see members jump ship to other conferences. The college football landscape is under change with the superconferences forming and weeding out the weaker Power Five conferences.

The Pac-12 could find a lesser media rights deal and fade out of the top-tier college football conferences. With the remaining programs in 2024, it will be difficult to think of any contender for the College Football Playoff, even when there are 12 teams. What makes someone who is not an alma mater want to watch Pac-12 football?

The Pac-12 has lost its identity over the last couple of years, and some of the top programs have noticed that. The Conference of Champions does not offer much money and prestige. The lesser teams are going to stay, but things are not going to get any better.

Utah's move to Big 12 did not end the conference, it just signifies the end of it as a power in college athletics.