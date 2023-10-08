Vanderbilt backup QB Ken Seals to start Week 6 matchup against Florida; AJ Swann remains available despite elbow injury

Vanderbilt Commodores backup quarterback Ken Seals is set to lead the charge once again in a high-stakes Week 6 matchup against the Florida Gators. The Gators are eyeing redemption after last year's defeat to the Commodores.

Vanderbilt started the season with two consecutive victories. However, they have hit a rough patch and have now lost four games in a row. Their struggles are highlighted by 12 turnovers, the lowest in the league. This has placed them at the bottom of the SEC.

The Commodores are facing the challenge of covering the spread. They haven't been able to achieve that in seven consecutive games.

Ken Seals to the rescue for the Vanderbilt Commodores

All eyes will be on Ken Seals as the Vanderbilt Commodores take the field against the Gators. The Texas native has 17 starts under his belt. Despite his backup status, Seals boasts a wealth of experience. He does offer a sense of stability to the team.

In Week 5 against Missouri, Seals went 20-of-31 for 259 yards. He contributed with two touchdowns through the air and another on the ground. His career stats read as follows: 3,464 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.

Seals is not known for his running prowess, unlike the man he has replaced, AJ Swann. The Week 6 clash will offer a chance for Seals to prove his worth against a tough opponent.

AJ Swann available despite elbow injury

Vanderbilt fans can breathe a sigh of relief as starting quarterback AJ Swann has been declared available for the match despite nursing an elbow injury. ESPN’s Pete Thamel confirmed this development, signaling a potential return for Swann after missing the previous week's clash against the Missouri Tigers.

Swann's performance this season has been a mixed bag. He has a completion rate of 53.8%, accumulating 1,290 yards through the air. He has secured 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions in the five games he has started so far. Despite Swann's availability, head coach Clark Lea is set to opt for Ken Seals as the starting quarterback against Florida.

AJ Swann's last appearance was against Kentucky on September 23. Swann threw for three interceptions and no touchdowns. This subpar performance was attributed to an elbow contusion later. The injury was initially sustained during the UNLV game.

Swann attempted to push through the injury during the Kentucky game. However, he had to make way for Seals in the later stage of the matchup. The decision to start Seals was an obvious one against Missouri. However, with Swann available for Week 6, it reflects a strategic move by Lea, considering the dynamics of Swann's recovery and the team's recent performance.