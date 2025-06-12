VIDEO: A month after Colorado visit, 4-star Jake Kreul leaves Lane Kiffin speechless with unique talent show

Four-star defensive lineman Jake Kreul made Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin speechless during his recruitment visit.

Kreul is currently visiting schools and visited Colorado last month as he looks to commit to a school soon. During his recruitment, he brought out a Rubik's Cube and solved it in under a minute, which left Kiffin speechless.

Not only did he solve it, but Kreul wasn't even looking at it at times, and instead was talking and looking at other people in the room. As others in the room were clapping, Kiffin looked stunned and surprised at what had just happened in front of him.

Kreul is a four-star recruit in the class of 2026. The Florida native is the 60th-ranked prospect and the eighth-ranked EDGE rusher in the class, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-3 defensive lineman has offers from the likes of Ole Miss, Ohio State, Texas, Florida, Colorado, Miami, Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, and Tennessee, among others.

Analyst projects Lane Kiffin & Ole Miss to be playoff contender

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss failed to make the playoffs last season, but the Rebels could be a playoff contender this season.

Despite losing quarterback Jaxson Dart to the NFL, college football analyst Carter Bahns of CBS Sports believes Ole Miss is a legit playoff contender this season.

"Lane Kiffin's work in the transfer portal helped him take Ole Miss to essentially unprecedented levels," Bahns wrote. "His portal-heavy approach carries more risk this year, but he earned the benefit of the doubt when he led the Rebels to the playoff bubble with a squad built largely upon veteran newcomers.

"Early returns on first-year starting quarterback Austin Simmons have been great, so if he keeps the offense humming and the talent acquisition efforts pay dividends again, Ole Miss should expect to be right back within striking distance."

Entering the 2025 college football season, Ole Miss is a +3000 to win the national title, which is the 11th-best odds. Meanwhile, the Rebels are +150 to make the College Football Playoff, which implies a 40% chance of making the postseason.

Kiffin and Ole Miss will open their 2025 college football season on Aug. 30 against Georgia State. The Rebels have notable games against Kentucky, Arkansas, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida among others.

