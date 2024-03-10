VIDEO: Former Michigan RB Blake Corum’s GF Makiah Shipp shares heartwarming snippets from romantic picnic setup

After having a successful year with Michigan, former running back Blake Corum and his girlfriend Makia Shipp are spending time on the beach. The couple was seen relaxing on a beach and enjoying the sun together.

Makian Shipp is a social justice and youth advocate who has been dating Corum since early 2022. She is an aspiring writer and political analyst who kicked off the new year by becoming a published author. This is how she described her first book, Makiah's Show and Tell, on Instagram:

"Becoming an author has been a dream of mine for quite some time now and it is finally my reality. Makiah’s Show and Tell is a children’s book that teaches others how to properly interact with and understand Black Natural Hair. While the book is on sale, I will be donating copies to children across the country!"

Both Blake Corum and Makiah Shipp are supportive of each other's passions. The running back has been especially supportive of his girlfriend by promoting her book tours and dedicating words of affirmation to her.

Blake Corum is optimistic for 2024 after winning a national championship with Michigan

After winning a national championship with the Michigan Wolverines, the former running back announced his decision to declare for the NFL draft this year. He had already begun to prepare for the tests that were going to take place in February 2024.

Corum has been focusing on building his strength; therefore, he shared a series of videos on his Instagram account that showed him looking sharp and focused during his workouts. He captioned the video:

"Steady crafting!! 2024 my year!!"

Image Credit: Blake Corum's Instagram Story

While also performing workouts that polished his ability to perform as a team's offensive backfield player, he also showcased his catching skills. Then he also grabbed a reception, thus showing versatility in his moments.

The running back had an impressive and unforgettable 2023 season at Michigan. He collected 1,245 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns on 258 carries during the regular season. Additionally, he added 117 receiving yards and a touchdown on 16 receptions, which helped the Wolverines score the Big Ten championship.

