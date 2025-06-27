Video: Kobe Bryant's nephew and dual-sport athlete Jett Washington reveals which sport he is better at 

Jett Washington is one of the highly sought-after prospects in the 2026 class. Last Weekend, he committed to Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks, turning down offers from Alabama, USC and others. The 6-foot-4.5 prospect is the nephew of former NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and also excels at basketball, leading Bishop Gorman to back-to-back Class 5A state titles.

In an interview segment with OT7 on Friday, the dual-sport athlete talked about which sport he is better at.

"I'm gonna have to say football. But, I think, I'm elite at both," Jett Washington said.

Washington further talked about the difference in playing both sports.

"Football is a little more lifting, little more physicality. Basketball a lot more finesse and kind of change in direction. But, I think, they both go hand in hand.

"It's great. You don't get tired in one sport so you kind of switch in between and keeps your body right."

"You feel the energy:" Jett Washington on his commitment to Oregon Ducks

Jett Washington decided to join the Ducks, following three visits to Eugene and stated the 'coaching relationship' with coach Dan Lanning as a catalyst for his decision.

"When you're there, you feel the energy," Washington told 247Sports, before his commitment. "It's everywhere inside that building and just being around Coach Dan Lanning, he's a defensive coach and always involved in the defense, so you know you're going to get development."

The Ducks are knows for developing elite defensive backs, including the 2025 NFL draftee Lothan Ransom.

In another interview with On3, the five-star safety stressed on relationships and NIL as an important factor in his recruiting.

Relationships are very important,” Washington told On3. “Then seeing where I fit in their defense, what their plan for me is and the culture at each school are the biggest things for me. I want to play in a winning culture. The NIL is part of it too."

With his commitment, the Ducks notched up two spots to the No. 7 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten, trailing behind Ohio State and Notre Dame, according to NCAA rankings. Although the Ducks lost five-star Brandon Arrington Jr. to Ohio State, they are still vying for Immanuel Iheanacho.

In his last season, Jett Washington registered 38 tackles, five interceptions, two pass breakups and a forced tumble, leading up to a No. 3 safety position in the Class of 2026. He is also the No. 1 player in Nevada and holds the No. 24 spot nationally, according to On3's Industry Rankings.

With the latest addition of four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver on Wednesday, Oregon's Class of 2026 has 10 commits. The list includes tight end Kendre Harrison, running back Tradarian Ball, wide receiver Messiah Hampton and others.

