Video from Michigan vs. Ohio State 2022 game shows suspended staffer Connor Stalions on the sidelines relaying signs [WATCH]

The evidence against embattled Michigan staffer Connor Stalions, who is at the center of a sign-stealing scandal, is mounting by the day, with new details about how far back the cheating started continuing to emerge.

In college football law as laid down by the NCAA, sign-stealing is not considered illegal unless teams use scouts attending opponent's games to record the signs. In addition, using video recorders to obtain the signals is considered illegal.

The latest video, courtesy of journalist Adam King, is from the Michigan Wolverines' clash against the Ohio State Buckeyes last year.

In the video, Stalions is next to Jesse Minter, the Wolverines' defensive coordinator, relaying the Buckeyes signals to the defense.

According to a Sports Illustrated report, Connor Stalions bragged about his actions to a friend via text messages.

“Pre-covid, stole opponent signals during the week watching tv copies then flew to the game and stood next to [then Michigan offensive coordinator Josh] Gattis and told him what coverage/pressure he was gettin,” Stalions texted.

Watch Stalions in action below:

With the emergence of the video evidence being considered by the NCAA, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's statement about a target being on his and the Wolverines' back starts to look ill-advised.

He made the statement last week after the Wolverines' blowout win against the Michigan State Spartans.

"Uh yeah, I think success does that," Harbaugh said postgame. "There's people who don't like to see people be successful. You know? And there's a target? Yeah. Everybody's pointed that out from the beginning of the season."

Connor Stalions and "The Michigan Manifesto"

Details have emerged about text messages shared by Connor Stalions with a friend bragging over close relationships the analyst has with Michigan staff members.

Another detail that emerged was the existence of a 600-page document named "The Michigan Manifesto," which is a detailed plan to run the Wolverines' football program developed by Stalions and a group of football staffers.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel released a statement after suspending Connor Stalions with pay on Oct. 20.

"I want to personally assure you that U-M Athletics will offer its complete cooperation to the NCAA in this matter," Manuel said. "At the University of Michigan, all of us are committed to the highest standards of ethics and integrity for all members of our community. This is the same expectation I have of all coaches, staff, and student-athletes."

With the revelation of the existence of "The Michigan Manifesto," it is doubtful that the authorities will take kindly to the detailed plan by Stalions to take over their program.