Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reached the pinnacle of his career on Sunday, leading his team to a commanding 40-22 victory over Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. The win capped off a nearly decade-long journey of perseverance, culminating in Hurts earning Super Bowl MVP honors.

Following the game, Colorado Buffaloes senior quality control analyst Warren Sapp celebrated Hurts’ achievement, sharing a photo of the two on Instagram. His caption read:

“Congratulations Jalen Hurts, welcome young Lion to the Champions Club! Congratulations EAGLES fans too! #GoBirds #SappNotFishing”.

Hurts' dream of hoisting a championship trophy began in January 2017 when he led Alabama to the College Football Playoff national title game, only to fall short against Clemson in a 35-31 thriller. A year later, he returned to the same stage but was benched at halftime for Tua Tagovailoa, who led the Crimson Tide to an overtime victory over Georgia. The setback pushed Hurts to a backup role the following season, prompting his transfer to Oklahoma, where he rebuilt his reputation as an NFL prospect.

After his Super Bowl triumph, Hurts reflected on his journey:

“That kid in me always kept working at this, and I stayed true to his vision, but it really all began with great leadership and those who set examples for me,” Hurts said [H/t CNN].

Jalen Hurts' Super Bowl LIX stats:

Passing: The Eagles QB had 17 completions on 22 attempts, 221 yards, two touchdowns, one interception. While, in rushing: Hurts completed 11 carries, 72 yards (6.5 yards per carry), one touchdown.

Warren Sapp abruptly ended an interview when the conversation shifted to NFL draft prospects

Colorado Buffalos senior quality control analyst Warren Sapp - Source: Imagn

Warren Sapp, a staff member with the Colorado Buffaloes, abruptly ended an interview when the conversation shifted to NFL draft prospects—specifically Penn State’s Abdul Carter.

During an appearance on radio row at Super Bowl LIX, Sapp spoke with host Zach Gelb, initially praising Colorado stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Given his connection to Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, this was expected. He called Sanders a “magnet for greatness” and declared Hunter the top player in the 2025 NFL Draft, even ahead of Sanders. He also named Cam Ward among the top three prospects.

The interview took a turn when Gelb asked about Carter. Sapp questioned Penn State’s track record with edge rushers, asking:

“What was the edge rusher from Penn State?”

When Gelb mentioned Micah Parsons, Sapp appeared surprised by the praise. Moments later, he removed his headphones and left:

“I’m going to leave you on that one,” Sapp said.

It’s unclear whether Sapp’s reaction was a critique of Carter, Parsons, or both. What is clear is that he took issue with something regarding Penn State’s pass rushers. Notably, Parsons has been dominant in the NFL, racking up 256 tackles, 52.5 sacks, and nine forced fumbles in four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

