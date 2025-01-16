“Was ruining the culture of Dallas cowboys”: Jason Whitlock drags Coach Prime through mud by questioning his NFL legacy

By Prasen
Modified Jan 16, 2025 14:07 GMT
Jason Whitlock drags Coach Prime through mud by questioning his NFL legacy
Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Deion Sanders (Credits: IMAGN)

Coach Prime's NFL legacy has come under fire, with controversial sports analyst Jason Whitlock delivering scathing remarks on his "Fearless" podcast on Wednesday. According to Whitlock, Deion Sanders, a Hall of Famer and one of the best players in league history, played a minimal role in the Dallas Cowboys' dominance in the 1990s, accusing him of being a “ring chaser” rather than a true team cornerstone.

“He would have never been on the Cowboys roster if not for an injury to cornerback Kevin Smith,” Whitlock said.

Whitlock argued that Coach Prime joined the Cowboys purely for the opportunity to ride the coattails of a championship-caliber squad, rather than being a key contributor to their success.

“Deion's hype will have you believe that he was the engine that drove those cars to the Super Bowl, he wasn't. He tagged along for the ride, he was a ring Chaser.”
also-read-trending Trending

While he missed several games due to injury, he contributed to their Super Bowl XXX victory in 1996 with key plays, including a 47-yard reception that set up Dallas’ first touchdown. He also earned Pro Bowl honors in all four seasons with the team. Still, Whitlock didn’t hold back, saying:

“Deion Sanders actually ushered in the end of the Dallas Cowboys dynasty. He was part of ruining the culture of the Dallas Cowboys along with Barry Switzer. He's the reason the Cowboys and Troy Aikman didn't turn into what the Patriots and Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.” [30:00]
youtube-cover

Sanders signed with Dallas in 1995 on a record-breaking $35 million deal.

Also read: "We Sanders, baby" - Coach Prime gives fitting reply to Shedeur Sanders haters ahead of NFL Draft 2025

Jason Whitlock is not taking Coach Prime to Cowboys rumor taking seriously

Whitlock isn’t buying into the hype surrounding Coach Prime potentially becoming the next Dallas Cowboys head coach. On his ‘Fearless’ podcast on Wednesday, Whitlock dismissed the rumors as a “gimmick,” claiming Sanders is using the speculation to secure a bigger payday at Colorado.

“This is just Deion trying to stir up leverage with his athletic director at Colorado so that he can get paid even more money. People, no chance Jerry Jones hires Deion Sanders. It’s not going to happen… This is just a gimmick. The Cowboys are a mess. Jerry doesn’t wanna hire someone inexperienced. It’s all a gimmick,” said Whitlock. [12:00]

The buzz began after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly reached out to Sanders following Mike McCarthy’s exit.

Also read: Shedeur Sanders reacts to Coach Prime potentially meeting with NFL teams amid rampant Cowboys rumors

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी