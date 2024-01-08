Washington-Michigan CFP National Championship weather report tonight: Houston forecast ahead of CFP game

The Washington Huskies play the Michigan Wolverines in the college football National Championship on Monday.

Washington advanced to the National Championship with a 37-31 win over the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl. Michigan, meanwhile, beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 27-20 in OT in the Rose Bowl.

The National Championship takes place at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

CFP National Championship weather report today

The National Championship takes place at the NRG Stadium, which features a retractable roof, so weather won't be a major factor in the game.

However, Houston is under a weather advisory for a thunderstorm on Monday. The weather report predicts 10-15 mm of rain in the afternoon with a risk of thunderstorms, while at night, there's an 80% chance of rain.

Who is predicted to win the CFP National Championship?

Michigan is favored to win the National Championship.

The Michigan Wolverines are 4.5-point favorites to beat the Washington Huskies in the National Championship on Monday.

On the money line, Michigan is a -192 favorite, which translates to a 65.8% chance of winning. However, Washington is no stranger to being the underdog, as it was favored to win the Pac-12 Championship, while the Texas Longhorns were favored to beat Washington in the Sugar Bowl.

"I just think we prove everybody wrong time and time again, and we'll continue to do that," linebacker Bralen Trice. "You can overlook us all you want, but we go out there and we prove everybody wrong every time."

Jim Harbaugh, meanwhile, says that winning the National Championship would be life-changing for every player on the Wolverines.

"It would mean so much for our players, for them to know what it's like to be champions," Harbaugh said Sunday.

"Just be simply referred to as national champions. And for their parents to have their son be a champion, a national champion; for their grandparents to have a grandson; for their brothers and sisters to have a brother who is a [national champion]."

What channel is the CFP National Championship on today?

The game will air on ESPN, with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit calling the game and Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath reporting from the sidelines.