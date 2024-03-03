WATCH: $1.6M NIL-valued Jalen Milroe attempts a half court shot as Alabama star mark his presence during College GameDay

Jalen Milroe, the star quarterback who nearly clinched the Heisman last year, has become a hot topic of conversation lately. On Saturday, he made a unique entrance on ESPN College GameDay in Tuscaloosa, and his sneak peek from the basketball court quickly caught social media’s attention.

During College GameDay, Alabama’s standout Milroe attempted a half-court shot, marking his presence. Fans were excited to see him in action. However, despite multiple attempts, the event took a humorous turn.

A video clip posted by “The Next Round” showed Milroe trying to sink shots with both a basketball and a football, but unfortunately, he missed all three chances by a wide margin.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

But, interestingly, Alabama student Avyion Cooley made a buzzer-beater half-court shot, securing $19,000 prize money and huge applause from the Bama crowd.

Nevertheless, during the event, Milroe, worth $1.6M in his era (per On3) was spotted wearing a “LANK” shirt while serving Dreamland Bar-B-Que to the GameDay crew, in a fun moment.

Expand Tweet

In Coleman Coliseum, College GameDay made its first appearance for basketball, where Alabama is set to play Tennessee at 7 p.m. for ESPN’s primetime game.

Fans reacted to Jalen Milroe's missed shot on the basketball court.

At the College GameDay event, the quarterback was roasted after missing shots on the basketball court.

“Embarrassing,” one wrote.

Expand Tweet

“Coming up short again per usual,” another tweeted.

Expand Tweet

“I see why the fans wear hard hats now!,” another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

“His accuracy hasn’t gotten better I see,” a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

“Pitiful crowd support,” one wrote.

Expand Tweet

“Can’t even get the damn ball to the net,” another tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Alabama anticipates Jalen Milroe's top form

Jalen Milroe is expected to return as Alabama’s starting quarterback for the 2024 season. ESPN ranked him as the fourth-best quarterback (Carson Beck, Dillon Gabriel, and Quinn Ewers) heading into next year, citing his improved downfield passing skills and veteran leadership.

“His next challenge will be adjusting to a new coaching staff, led by Kalen DeBoer and coordinator Nick Sheridan,” ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg wrote.

While he will need to adjust to a new coaching staff, Milroe has the potential to contend for the Heisman Trophy and other national awards if he can maintain or elevate his efficiency.

Read More: “Still can’t catch a snap” - CFB world roasts $1.6M NIL-valued Jalen Milroe as Alabama QB shows off terrifying strength during CFB offseason