WATCH: $2.6M NIL-valued Travis Hunter shows off groovy steps for latest collaboration with stylish clothing brand

Travis Hunter is not only making headlines on the football field but also on the dance floor, bringing out his sleek moves in a recent Instagram reel celebrating his collaboration with the renowned Italian luxury fashion brand, Stone Island.

Sporting an off-white oversized T-shirt and stylish yellow joggers from the brand, Hunter had a groovy dance for his fans, as seen in the Instagram reel. Have a look:

This isn't Hunter's first foray into lucrative endorsement deals. In February, the Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver secured a partnership with the fast-food giant Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC).

In a promotional reel uploaded on Instagram, Hunter showcased KFC's new 'Smash'd Bowl', sharing his love for home-cooked meals and endorsing the delectable dish containing cheese, bacon bits, mashed potatoes and fries.

With a NIL value of $2.6 million per On3, Hunter has inked deals with companies like FreeFrom Sports, 7-Eleven, Celsius, Activel Black, and NXTRND, among others.

Deion Sanders can't stop gushing about Travis Hunter

Deion Sanders can't contain his excitement when it comes to Travis Hunter. Ever since Hunter joined him at Jackson State, the legendary coach has been singing his praises.

With Hunter following Coach Prime to Colorado last season, Sanders continues to marvel at his talent and versatility.

“Travis will excel wherever you put him. ... He just loves the darn game of football," Coach Prime said.

During the recent Colorado spring game, Hunter once again proved why he's a menace for the defenders on the field. Even though the Buffs struggled last season, Hunter shone brightly, earning himself the consensus All-American.

Sanders also denied speculations about the teams he wants his son, Shedeur Sanders, and Hunter to play for in the NFL. He denied reports that he limited their options to just six teams, calling such statements "stupid lies."

“That's a bald-faced lie. That's a stupid lie," Sanders said. "I have more than six owners that are friends. I have more than six GMs that are friends."

In the 2023 season, Hunter showcased his defensive skills with 30 tackles, three interceptions and five passes defended. On offense, he contributed significantly with 57 receptions for 721 yards and five touchdowns.

