WATCH: $4.7M NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders takes Colorado teammates out on lavish dinner in Italy during CFB offseason

Shedeur Sanders took his Colorado Buffaloes teammates out for a lavish dinner during their trip to Italy. Justin Mayers and Jordan Seaton took to Instagram to share the snippets from the dinner with many players enjoying the meal on the table.

The Buffaloes are preparing for the 2024 season after a disappointing last year in Boulder. The team has been training hard together under the guidance of Deion Sanders at their training facility. Taking a break from all that, the players decided to take a vacation together in Italy.

Here is the clip of Shedeur Sanders' dinner with his teammates, as shared by Mayers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

New offensive line recruit Jordan Seaton also shared a clip on his Instagram story with the caption:

“Team chemistry>”

Expand Tweet

Shedeur had a decent season with the Buffaloes in 2023 and put up some great numbers. However, the QB, who has a $4.8 million NIL value (per On3), did struggle in some aspects as the offensive line couldn't protect him on a number of occasions. That affected his play and, in turn, the results for the team.

Shedeur Sanders hit back at critics

Shedeur Sanders never misses a chance to answer his critics in a bold fashion. Recently, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to clap back at critics and said that some people start their day by thinking about how they can criticize what is happening in Boulder.

"People wake up an think “how can I hate on Colorado today?”

Expand Tweet

Coach Prime is helping fix the problems that the team faced last season, the biggest being the offensive line issue. The inclusion of the likes of Jordan Seaton and Justin Mayers is a step in that direction.

Poll : Will the new look O-Line in Boulder elevate Shedeur's game? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion