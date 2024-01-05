Deion Sanders Jr., also called "Bucky," is enjoying the college football offseason. Known as the "media guy" for the Colorado Buffaloes, he posted a video on his YouTube channel - "Well Off Media," giving fans a glimpse into the Sanders clan.

In the video, Deion Jr. is seen conversing on a video call with his friend Victor Rodriguez, who hooked him up with an ornamental chain with "crosses." Apparently, Bucky got it as a gift for his father, Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders. However, before giving it to him, Deion Jr. tried it on his wrist just to check the feel of it.

He then went to the Colorado coach's office and gifted him the diamond-studded chain, although a different one, not the one on his wrist. Seeing the watch, the Colorado coach couldn't help and said:

"That's cool, I don't know if that's my style. It's all diamond?"

Deion Sanders then asked whether it comes in a different color because it doesn't match his stuff. All his other chains and jewelry have a bit of a yellowish tinge, and everyone knows just how particular Sanders is about his looks.

Deion Sanders Jr. then got the chain customized, which he showed later in the video. The new and yellowish diamond-studded chain had a lock spelling out "PRIME."

Shedeur Sanders takes a dig at Deion Sanders Jr.

Shedeur Sanders, in a lighthearted moment captured by Well Off Media, took a playful jab at his brother Deion Sanders Jr. The joke revolved around the comedic talents of their father, Deion Sanders, who is currently worth around $45 million, per Forbes.

In the video, Shedeur humorously accused his brother and father of overlooking the cameraman's emotions during their interactions. The exchange started with Coach Prime teasing the cameraman's reactions.

"The cameraman got emotions. The cameraman got feeling," Shedeur Sanders said. "The cameraman is prison for all this game that we shooting back and forth."

Despite the banter, Shedeur clarified that his intention was to entertain and inspire, expressing his admiration as a big fan and highlighting a borderline perception of certain situations.

