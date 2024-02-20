WATCH: $50,000,000 worth Deion Sanders shows off luxurious decor at “Primetime” house via latest IG post

Deion Sanders, in association with decor expert Kim Mathis, showed off luxurious decor at the ‘PrimeTime’ house. The NFL legend’s latest Instagram post gave the fans a tour to a home cinema experience with a Coach Prime touch. Mathis called it a ‘cinematic escape in the comfort of home’.

Sanders owns a lot of luxurious properties throughout the United States that have a huge number of amenities. Something common in all his homes is a cinema theater to get together with family and friendss. In his latest IG post, he showed off a cinematic setting with a farmhouse vibe.

Here's the virtual tour of a modern farmhouse theater themed on the Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“It’s “PRIMETIME” at the Sanders’ ...in a farmhouse vibe. Rustic Elegance- Modern farmhouse theater, where comfort meets style. A cinematic escape in the comfort of home,” Mathis wrote in the caption of the joint post with Sanders.

The theater has everything, from comfortable seating to a full blown snack bar. The walls are adorned by posters featuring Coach Prime and a large screen to watch movies with his close ones.

Sanders has starred in many movies and documentaries, the latest one being ‘Coach Prime' by Amazon Prime. He won't have any dearth of options whenever he wants to use the modern farmhouse theater he has.

Also read: "I'm still mad at y'all": Deion Sanders once lost his cool at Shedeur and Shilo for not coming to pick him up at the airport

A look at Deion Sanders’ real estate portfolio

Deion Sanders holds a lot of properties across the United States that generate millions in rental income.

He owns five houses in Texas, three apartments in New York City, seven villas in California and two mansions in Colorado, among others. The latest addition to his portfolio is a mansion in serene Colorado mountains, a gift from his three sons Deion Jr., Shilo and Shedeur Sanders.

Expand Tweet

The $50 million worth sporting legend makes about $1.1 million in rental income per year through his real estate portfolio. Although it's just over two percent of his net worth, it's still a substantial amount of money.

Sanders is now preparing for the 2024 college football season with the Buffaloes, keen to improve from last season. The black and gold brigade finished dead-last in Pac-12, with a 4-8 overall record.

Would you want a Sanders-style home cinema for your house? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

Also read: IN PHOTOS: $50,000,000 valued Deion Sanders shares super luxurious properties via latest IG post