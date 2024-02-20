Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders earned millions as a player and a college football coach. He made a career in the NFL while dabbling in the MLB during his playing days. The legend purchased several properties over decades, across the United States.

Last Saturday, Sanders shared snaps of breathtaking properties that are worth millions of dollars, individually and combined. It seems as though he is eyeing a couple of stunning mansions, villas, and apartments to add to his already impressive real estate portfolio.

Here are the snaps of the breathtaking properties shared by the Colorado Buffaloes head coach through his Instagram stories.

Coach Prime shared this stunning property.

Another property snap shared by Sanders

Yet another snap from Coach Prime.

Sanders' Wishlist continued.

The sporting legend did not explain much and left it open to interpretation. Coach Prime is reportedly worth $50 million and owns a lot of real estate in the country that pays him as much as $1.1 million a year in rental income. He owns five houses in Texas, three apartments in New York, and seven villas in California.

Sanders might have a huge real estate portfolio, but there is one property that is bound to be close to his heart like no other. It is the mansion that his three sons bought for him.

Deion Sanders wells up as his sons buy him a mansion in Colorado

Last month, Deion Sanders' sons, Deion Jr., Shilo, and Shedeur, chipped in to buy their father a huge estate in the serene mountains of Colorado. In a vlog shared by ‘Well Off Media,’ Shedeur showed Coach Prime around the 33-acre plot, and it made the NFL legend quite emotional. Sanders even said that the gesture almost ‘provokes a tear.’

Priced at $7.2 million, the 17,188-square-foot home has all the luxurious amenities one could ask for. The property boasts six bedrooms and eight bathrooms in addition to the scenic view. It also has a tennis court, swimming pool, movie theater, climate-controlled wine cellar, an outdoor fountain, and a workout area.

The luxury mansion was said to be a gift for Coach Prime for when Shedeur and Shilo go off to pursue their NFL dreams.

