WATCH: $80M worth Travis Scott shows up to practice with Steve Sarkisian's Texas crew

Steve Sarkisian is gearing up for the Texas Longhorns' debut campaign in the SEC conference. Last season, Sarkisian led the Longhorns to a playoff spot while emerging as the Big 12 champions. Unfortunately, they were eliminated in the CFP semifinals following a 31-27 defeat at the hands of the Washington Huskies.

While Steve Sarkisian and his team continue their spring practice, rap icon Travis Scott joined the Longhorns to take part in a few reps on the field.

In a video shared on social media, Travis Scott, who has a net worth of $80 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, can be seen building up a hyped atmosphere with the players. He then took to the field for a drill making an impressive catch and running down the gridiron.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

You can watch the video here:

Sarkisian took over as the head coach of the Longhorns back in 2021. In his debut campaign, the 50-year-old HC was just shy of qualifying for the bowl games, ending the season with a 5-7 overall campaign.

So far in his three-year stint with the Longhorns, Steve Sarkisian has recorded a 25-14 overall campaign. Following last season's CFP semifinal loss to Washington, he opened up to the media about feeling disappointed despite their success in the Big 12.

"One of my biggest things in the locker room was I understood the disappointment- we were all disappointed. In the end, we came into the season to be champions and they were Big 12 champions, something that had not been done in a long long time."

Also Read: What is College Football Super League? Exploring real motives behind newly proposed athletics model

Steve Sarkisian is locked in on his goals for the upcoming season

As the Longhorns inch closer to competing in arguably the toughest conference in college football, Steve Sarkisian is locked in and focused on the goals he has set for his run with the team. During a February press conference, he opened up about his desire to win a national championship and how he believes in the roster he has under his command.

Expand Tweet

"I didn't come here just to be a head coach again", Sarkisian said. "I came here to win a championship and then if I can get one I can get two. I'm borderline obsessed with it at this point... I know how close we were and I can't wait to get back and hopefully, that's what our team really starts to exude in this obsession with being the best."

Do you think the Texas Longhorns have what it takes to emerge as the national champions in the upcoming season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Read More: WATCH: Steve Sarkasian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian gets candid about criticism faced as a popular online personality