WATCH: $885000 NIL-valued Michigan RB Blake Corum declares for 2024 NFL draft in style as Wolverines cherish natty success

Michigan running back Blake Corum has declared for the 2024 NFL draft. He has been an incredible asset for Jim Harbaugh and his team over the past few years. The 25-year-old enrolled back in 2020 and has solidified himself as one of the best players under Harbaugh.

Now, after spending four seasons with the team and winning one CFP National Championship, Blake Corum is taking the next big step in his football career. Corum will now be transitioning into the NFL.

Recently, the 25-year-old posted his goodbye video for Michigan. In the video, the running back shares various snippets of his four-year journey in Ann Arbor while expressing his gratitude to fans and his team in a voice-over. In the end, Corum states that he is officially ending his collegiate career and declaring for the 2024 NFL draft.

"Michigan, thank you for everything. Onto the next chapter in my journey", Corum tweeted.

Despite playing college football for four years, Blake Corum had another year of eligibility left. This was because of the NCCA's decision to not count the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season in a player's collegiate eligibility. However, the running back decided to forgo his final year and declare for the NFL draft.

Corum possesses impressive speed and agility and is able to maneuver through tight spaces easily. Apart from this, he also possesses versatility in both zone and power scheme plays. Thus, many experts project him to be a second-round pick in the 2024 draft.

Blake Corum's collegiate career

As a freshman, Corum played in six games in 2020 for the Michigan Wolverines. He went on to compile 77 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. After giving the CFB world a glimpse of his talent, Corum continued to develop his skills and impress fans at Ann Arbor with his game.

During the 2023 season, Corum went on to record 1,245 rushing yards and 27 rushing touchdowns. He was a key player on the field for Michigan's offense, scored many important points for the team and succeeded in emerging as the 2023 CFP national champions.

Corum's collegiate career ended with a record of 3,737 rushing yards, 58 rushing touchdowns and 56 receptions.

