WATCH: Alabama's elite championship legacy hits big strides with new football series dropping Wednesday

The Alabama Crimson Tide are set to drop a new video series, which will be released on Wednesday. Alabama enters the 2024 season with a ton of media attention following Nick Saban retiring, as many are curious as to how the Crimson Tide will do with Kalen DeBoer as the head coach.

With the 2024 season upcoming, Alabama announced on social media it will drop a video series.

The video series says it will follow the lives of four Alabama leaders who are looking to win a national championship.

The trailer got fans excited for the upcoming season as it gives them even more access to the football team.

The first episode of the series will be released on Wednesday.

Kalen DeBoer called 'the right guy' for Alabama

Kalen DeBoer was hired by the Alabama Crimson Tide to replace Nick Saban as the head coach.

DeBoer was the coach of the Washington Huskies and led them to the national championship game last season.

Although Alabama is yet to play a game this season, Crimson Tide guard Tyler Booker said DeBoer was the right guy for the job.

"That's why he was the right guy for the job," Booker said, via ESPN. "I feel like whoever took this job had to have heart because they knew who they were succeeding after Coach Saban.

"So just to be able to have the wherewithal to take this job and have the pride to do so ... he had my respect. Anybody who took this job would have my respect. He just continues to earn it and continues to prove why he was the guy for this job."

Alabama's quarterback Jalen Milroe was also full of praise for DeBoer as he said he's someone you want to play football for.

"It's been special to have him here because of who he is as a person," Milroe said. "You want to play for a coach like this, how personal he is with us.

"He has power and reinforcement behind the criticism as far as getting us better and putting us in position to be successful. I'm super excited to play under Coach DeBoer because I've learned so much playing quarterback here with him because he's offensive-minded."

The Crimson Tide enter the 2024 season with the fifth-best odds of winning the national championship at +1400. Alabama is also +100 to make the playoffs, which implies a 50% chance.

The Crimson Tide will open their 2024 college football season on Aug. 31 at home against Western Kentucky. Alabama has notable games against Georgia, Wisconsin, Tennessee, LSU, Oklahoma and Auburn.