WATCH: Alabama stars Kalen DeBoer & 7X National champ Nick Saban unite on golf course at 2024 Regions Tradition Pro-Am

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer and former coach Nick Saban caught up on Wednesday during the Pro-Am of the Regions Tradition golf tournament.

The tournament is one of the PGA Champions Tour's five majors and is filled with celebrities and college football stars from Alabama. Saban has been a regular, as is former DC and current Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart.

On Wednesday, DeBoer made his debut and at the range, he caught up with Saban.

While DeBoer was practicing on the range, Saban approached him and shook his hand, as the two exchanged a few words to say to each other.

Kalen DeBoer embracing the challenge of replacing Nick Saban

Following Nick Saban's retirement, many fans wondered what coach would want to replace him, as it is tough shoes to fill.

However, former Washington coach DeBoer jumped at the opportunity to coach Alabama, a legendary program.

He also says Saban can give him advice whenever he wants on the program or his coaching:

"I have always had an incredible respect for Alabama football and its commitment to excellence," DeBoer said in a statement. "The tradition-rich history of this program is unmatched across the landscape of college athletics, and I look forward to continuing that moving forward."

"Following Coach Saban is an honor. He has been the standard for college football, and his success is unprecedented. I would not have left Washington for just any school."

"The chance to lead the football program at The University of Alabama is the opportunity of a lifetime. My family and I feel truly blessed and look forward to becoming a part of the Tuscaloosa community."

"I want to thank Director of Athletics Greg Byrne, President Stuart R. Bell, Chancellor Finis St. John and The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees for their belief in me to lead this program."

DeBoer led Washington to the national championship game last season, proving he is a good coach in college who has had success.

However, replicating Saban's success will be tough, but DeBoer has confidence he can bring multiple championships to Alabama.

DeBoer's first game as head coach of the Crimson Tide will be on Aug. 31, when Alabama hosts Western Kentucky.

