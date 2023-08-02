WATCH: Auburn football's rip-roaring video promoting scholarship and life with the Tigers: "After this letter, everything changed"

Hugh Freeze has shared an incredible promo video for the 2023 Auburn Tigers' college football season.

Freeze was hired as the new coach of Auburn in Nov. 2022 and will lead the school in his first game in charge on Sep. 2 against The UMass Minutemen.

The former Ole Miss coach shared an Instagram video on Tuesday showing the school giving some players scholarships to join the program.

Watch the video below:

Part of the video said:

"With this letter, we would love to officially offer you a scholarship to play football at Auburn University. After this letter, everything changed. This letter fulfilled my childhood dream.

"This letter gave me an opportunity to grow as an athlete and a man. This letter gave me a family that loves me more than I could ever imagine. This letter led to a national championship and moments I never forget."

The video is touching, with footage of some top players and unforgettable moments from Auburn's history emphasizing what it means to be a Tiger. Of course, Freeze has been vocal in trying to create a new Tigers team that is ready to compete.

Hugh Freeze is back coaching in SEC with the Auburn Tigers

Hugh Freeze was appointed head coach by the Tigers in the off-season as he is back in the Southeastern Conference.

Freeze coached Ole Miss but had some scandals and was forced to resign. After coaching the Liberty Flames for four seasons, he was hired by the Tigers to get them competitive in the SEC again.

However, Freeze isn't putting any promises on what the 2023 season looks like, as he wants every game to be competitive.

"I don't really set some goal on where we're going to finish in the West or where I just, man, can we just play well today at practice, then tomorrow at practice and then 60 minutes on a Saturday and see where that puts us," Freeze said. "I understand why (the media) would have us all over the place. I do. And I'm okay with that. I can't control that.

"But we can control how we approach preparing for the opportunities that we're going to be given. We're going to be given 12 of them just like everybody else.

"So we got seven at home and with Jordan Hare and we can make that even more difficult. And so what we will do with those and how we prepare is what really matters, not where somebody picks us or what the expectations are from their point."

Auburn reportedly signed Hugh Freeze on a six-year contract that will pay him $6.5 million a year.

