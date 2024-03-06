WATCH: Bo Nix’s wife Izzy Nix shares snippets from romantic date night with former Oregon QB

Former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is enjoying his life away from football for now. Declaring for the 2024 NFL draft in January and putting up an impressive display at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis last weekend, Nix was captured on his wife's Instagram enjoying some time off.

Izzy Nix posted an Instaram story featuring the 24-year-old signal caller as the couple enjoyed their lovely date night at Dauphin's restaurant in Alabama.

Nix wore a grey hoodie, and the table was filled with tasty food - Penne cheese pasta, chocolate brownie and a couple of sides. Have a look:

The Oregon quarterback will be on the wishlist of several teams in the 2024 NFL draft. It will be interesting to see who scoops up the services of the talented QB.

Izzy Nix supports Bo Nix at the NFL combine

Izzy Nix proudly backed her husband during his 2024 NFL scouting combine performance. Sharing the excitement on Instagram, she posted a snapshot of the moment as Nix displayed his skills at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The former Auburn cheerleader cheered for her husband and conveyed a powerful message, as she quoted from the Bible. She captioned her IG story:

"Nothing I love more than watching him live out his dream!!!!

"The Lord will fulfill his purpose for me; Your steadfast love, O Lord, endures forever. Do not forsake the work of your hands. Psalm 138:8."

Screenshot via Instagram

While Nix didn't participate in physical drills, he did showcase his arm strength by throwing to various receivers during the combine. His reputation as a top collegiate quarterback was instrumental in making the Oregon Ducks competitive in the Pac-12 last season.

Despite a remarkable senior year and almost clinching the Heisman, Nix's combine performance received a grade of 6.43 from NFL analyst Lance Zierlein on a scale from 5.5 to 8.0.

In the 2024 college football season, will Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning be able to fill the void left by Bo Nix? Let us know in the comments below.