Analyst turns spotlight back on Bo Nix’s haters launching attacks following lukewarm NFL combine performance

NFL prospect Bo Nix wrapped up the combine round of his transition into the league and some fans were unimpressed. The doubters took a shot from NFL analyst Jamie Erdahl on Monday's edition of "Good Morning Football," claiming that any doubters were likely still stinging emotionally from his college days. Here's how she put it:

"[00:00:36] The way people were kind of ripping Bo Nix at times it felt like when you go to click on that person's profile. It's like, oh, you are an Auburn fan or Oregon fan, and you just maybe didn't like the fact that he lost a game or two that you didn't want him to, but I thought Bo Nix handled himself well [00:00:52]"

In other words, the team lost a game with Nix, and because he was the quarterback, the blame from those losses followed into the combine.

Bo Nix gets compared to Tony Romo

Bo Nix at Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Liberty v Oregon

The former quarterback of the Oregon Ducks is projected to become a good starting quarterback within two years following his combine performance. However, his comparison might be lower than some may have expected following a 45-touchdown season in 2023.

On a grading scale from 5.5 to 8.0, NFL analyst Lance Zierlein gave Nix a 6.43. He also went as far as comparing Nix to Dak Prescott's predecessor. In other words, with such a comparison, Zuerlein claimed that he could have division-winning seasons but also get stuck in the middle of the pack in others.

His biggest complaints about Nix centered around accuracy. Zuerlien lamented that the alleged 2024 version of Tony Romo "left easy touchdowns on the field due to overthrows," which has done in plenty of starters in their careers. His decision-making also could use some work, as his quality of choosing receivers takes a dip when he "extends plays."

Nix also has to work on his ability to throw under duress as he "tends to short-arm" throws in the face of blitzes, which defenses will be unafraid to exploit at the professional level.

That said, he has an internal clock and athleticism that can "help avoid sacks," instead of locking up under pressure. Of course, either a player's strengths or weaknesses tend to grow at the professional level. Will his strengths overshadow his weaknesses or will his weaknesses consume him?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Good Morning Football" and H/T Sportskeeda.