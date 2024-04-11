WATCH: Bo Nix’s wife Izzy Nix shows off snippets from exciting adventures with former Oregon OL Joe Alt

Bo Nix had an amazing 2023 college football season with the Oregon Ducks as he reached the pinnacle of his collegiate career playing under Dan Lanning. While the Ducks missed out on a playoff spot after a stellar 11-2 season, Nix has been making the most of the CFB offseason with his wife, Izzy Nix.

Recently, the couple enjoyed the skies in a helicopter, and Izzy shared it on Instagram. She also posted a photo of herself along with Nix and former Oregan offensive lineman Joe Alt.

Izzy wore a white turtle-neck top with a beige jacket and blue denims. Nix sported a black hoodie with grey shorts. Joe Alt, on the extreme left, rocked a monochromatic grey ensemble.

Nix and Izzy were also spotted enjoying a lovely date night in Alabama, with the quarterback donning a grey hoodie and the table filled with delicious-looking penne cheese pasta, chocolate brownie, and other sides.

Izzy Nix is Bo Nix's biggest cheerleader

While the former Ducks quarterback prepares for the upcoming 2024 NFL draft, he's been receiving relentless support from his biggest cheerleader – his wife, Izzy Nix.

She took to Instagram to share a snap of her watching Nix perform at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, where the QB proved his mettle in front of scouts and teams.

Accompanying the photo, Izzy shared a powerful message, quoting the Bible, writing,

"Nothing I love more than watching him live out his dream!!!!"

This was followed by a passage from Psalm 138:8:

"The Lord will fulfill his purpose for me; Your steadfast love, O Lord, endures forever. Do not forsake the work of your hands."

Nix, who had remarkable stints with the Auburn Tigers and Oregon Ducks, narrowly missed out on the Heisman Trophy during his senior season. Now, as he sets his sights on the NFL, his wife Izzy is there to support him every step of the way.

