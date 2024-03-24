Bo Nix’s wife Izzy Nix reacts to Lakers’ legend Lebron James’ electrifying dunk leading to 101-94 win against 76ers

Bo Nix's wife, Izzy Nix, witnessed an exhilarating game between the LA Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. LeBron James showed his dominance with a spectacular dunk in the win, helping the Lakers to a 101-94 victory.

Izzy took to Instagram to share her excitement, capturing the electrifying moment from her courtside seats when James soared for a thunderous slam. Have a look:

Following the game, LeBron James discussed the urgency for the Lakers to maintain their momentum, emphasizing the team's need to minimize errors as they push for a playoff berth.

With just 12 games remaining in the regular season, every win is crucial for the Lakers to secure their spot in the postseason. The Lakers have managed to stay in contention, holding the ninth spot in the competitive Western Conference standings.

In their victory over the Sixers, Anthony Davis led the Lakers in scoring with 23 points and securing 19 rebounds. LeBron James also made clutch contributions, particularly in the fourth quarter, scoring 20 points in the game.

Izzy Nix backs Bo Nix for NFL success

The former Ducks quarterback is gaining substantial support ahead of the 2024 NFL draft as his wife, Izzy Nix, showcased her confidence in his abilities. Izzy was present at the Oregon Pro Day, where Bo's performance left a positive impression on scouts.

Sharing moments from the pro day on her social media, Izzy's post reflect her excitement. She captioned it:

“Happy pro day 💛”

Accurate throws and improved mobility marked Nix’s display at Oregon Pro Day. His excellence was seconded by Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson, who said:

“When you draft Nix, you're not getting somebody that's going to get a great quarterback. You're also getting somebody who's going to change your program. He's a franchise quarterback on and off the field.”

As a 2023 Heisman Trophy finalist, Bo Nix's NFL prospects are drawing considerable attention from top teams, including the New York Giants, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.

