NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. compares Bo Nix to Drew Brees as Sean Payton attempts to duplicate prosperity

Mel Kiper recently released his latest mock draft. He has projected four quarterbacks to get picked with the first 12 picks of the first round and has Bo Nix getting drafted by the Denver Broncos.

Unfortunately, as per Kiper's mock draft, Michael Penix Jr. doesn't find himself getting drafted in the first round. However, the draft analyst did hint that there is still a possibility that Washington QB might get drafted later in the first round.

Kiper also mentioned that Sean Payton could see a little Drew Brees in Nix and that could persuade the Broncos in drafting the Oregon quarterback. He said:

"If, say, a Bo Nix goes to Denver, if Sean Payton sees a little Drew Brees in Bo Nix and takes him at 12 like I'm projecting right now, So Michael Penix Junior right now could be a late one early to mid two."

Heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, Nix is three inches taller than Drew Brees. His frame is ideal for a modern-day quarterback and Nix's athleticism will provide Sean Payton the luxury to call plays that he can call based on the current style of offense in the NFL.

The upcoming draft is quite important for the Broncos, and since they haven't made any big moves in the free agency or trade market, drafting a quarterback in the first round seems the most likely outcome.

Mel Kiper has also projected the Minnesota Vikings to draft Michigan's J.J. McCarthy. Not only Kiper but Daniel Jeremiah also sees the Vikings drafting McCarthy to be their new franchise quarterback after Kirk Cousins' departure.

Bo Nix's experience could help him in NFL

Bo Nix: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Liberty v Oregon

Due to his intangibles, there is a high possibility that Payton will be quite happy if the Broncos draft Bo Nix. Last season everyone saw that the Broncos head coach didn't want Russell Wilson to be his quarterback which ultimately resulted in an ugly exit for the veteran quarterback.

The biggest concern that many have about Nix is his age. The Oregon quarterback is already 24 years old due to which he has the pressure to hit the ground running in the NFL.

However, playing five years in college could benefit Nix a lot. He is much more experienced than the other rookie quarterbacks entering the league and has already dealt with a lot of adversity.

Bo Nix college stats

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Liberty v Oregon

Before playing for Oregon, Bo Nix was Auburn's quarterback for three years. In his five-year career in college, the 24-year-old quarterback threw for 15,352 yards, 113 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions in 61 games. He also rushed for 1613 yards and 38 touchdowns on 405 carries.

In his last year in college, Nix threw for 4,508 yards, 45 touchdowns, and just three interceptions in 14 games. He was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and finished his collegiate career on a high.

