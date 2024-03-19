Daniel Jeremiah mock draft: Insider projects Aaron Rodgers’ Jets to make blockbuster move for Marvin Harrison Jr. 

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25 to April 27. Marvin Harrison Jr. is regarded as one of the best wide receiver prospects to come out of college and many have him projected to go to the Arizona Cardinals with the fourth overall pick.

However, in his latest mock draft, Daniel Jeremiah has floated the possibility of Harrison getting drafted by the New York Jets. Jeremiah mentioned that the Cardinals could trade the fourth overall pick to the Minnesota Vikings with the NFC North franchise drafting J.J. McCarthy.

The Los Angeles Chargers currently hold the fifth overall pick but Jeremiah projected the Jets to trade up and draft Harrison Jr. with the fifth overall pick. If the Jets are able to pull off this deal then it would be a huge move for the franchise and it will further improve their chances of winning the Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers.

Currently the Jets have Garrett Wilson as their WR1. But if they land Harrisson Jr. then together both the Ohio State products will form the best wide receiver duo in the league.

The Jets did not bounce back after Rodgers' Achilles injury in Week 1 of last season and finished 7-10 while missing the playoffs. The quarterback is now healthy and the franchise must make some smart decisions in the draft to maximize their chances of winning the Super Bowl.

Although they have improved their offensive line with the additions of Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses, and John Simpson, more improvements are required on the offense. Marvin Harrison Jr. fits perfectly into their team but it will be very hard for the Jets to get a deal in place to trade up and draft him.

Marvin Harrison Jr. college stats

Marvin Harrison Jr.: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Ohio State v Georgia

Marvin Harrison Jr. played three years at Ohio State before declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. In those three years, he played 38 games, recording 155 receptions for 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns while averaging 16.9 yards per reception.

In his last year at Ohio State, Harrison had 67 receptions for 1211 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 18.1 yards per reception. The 21-year-old wideout played with the likes of Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba at Ohio State and is considered the best among them by many.

It will be interesting to see where he eventually gets drafted, but as of now the chances of Cardinals passing the opportunity to draft with the fourth overall pick remain quite slim.