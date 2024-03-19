5 big surprises from Mel Kiper's 2024 NFL Mock Draft feat. Brock Bowers to Aaron Rodgers' Jets

The latest Mel Kiper mock draft for the 2024 draft has arrived. Every mock draft has some surprises, and Kiper's is no different. There are the standard picks, like Caleb Williams first overall, and Dallas Turner in the top 10. However, Kiper has made some interesting picks in this mock and here are the most shocking selections.

Biggest shocks from Mel Kiper's latest mock draft

5) Xavier Legette in the first round

Xavier Legette went in the first round in Mel Kiper's mock

Many analysts believe Xavier Legette is a borderline first-round prospect (obviously Mel Kiper included), so it's not crazy for the Detroit Lions to land him at the end of the first. However, his draft stock kind of plummeted thanks to his performance at the Senior Bowl, and he will slide down draft boards. They could probably get him later and get a safer prospect to try and get back to the NFC Championship Game.

4) Xavier Worthy to Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some needs, but wide receiever really isn't one of them. They have Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, so their first-round pick probably shouldn't go to a receiver. Xavier Worthy is going to shoot up draft boards thanks to his record speed, but he's frail and potentially risky, especially in the first round. Tampa can and should look to other positions for this pick.

3) Brock Bowers to the Jets

It's not a bad idea to get Aaron Rodgers some help, especially since they have to capitalize on the shrinking window he brings. However, it would be a big surprise for Bowers to fall to 10th overall. He is a unique talent and considered a generational tight end prospect, so the Jets would be lucky if he were here. And if he is, there still might be more pressing needs on the offensive line to address first.

2) Bo Nix at 12 overall

Bo Nix went in the first round

Bo Nix is not a first-round quarterback. He's a player that should be taken in a middle round by someone who has a veteran he can sit behind. Nix is already pretty old and has probably capped out developmentally. None of what he showed suggests he's a first-round guy, but certainly not 12th overall. The Denver Broncos are probably desperate to get their QB situation fixed, but that requires patience, and drafting Nix at 12 is not at all patient.

1) J.J. McCarthy at 11 overall

J.J. McCarthy went 11th in Mel Kiper's mock draft

There's going to be a run on quarterbacks and one of them (probably Jayden Daniels) will be overdrafted. That's going to cause a ripple effect in which others get way overdrafted, but J.J. McCarthy going right outside the top 10 is a massive overdraft. In Kiper's mock, he predicts that the Minnesota Vikings will take McCarthy here. Why would they do that when there's a very strong chance that he or Michael Penix Jr. or someone else are still there at 23 when they pick again? There are so many good options at 11, and McCarthy would be a reach.