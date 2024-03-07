Bo Nix’s wife Izzy Nix expresses admiration for former Oregon QB’s latest snaps from NFL combine 2024

Bo Nix’s wife, Izzy Nix, took to Instagram to react to the quarterback’s snaps from the recently concluded NFL combine. She shared the photos with her followers through her Instagram story and uses emojis to convey her emotions.

Bo Nix had a great stint with the Oregon Ducks in the last two seasons of his college football career. He turned coach Dan Lanning's team into proper contenders in the Pac-12 while establishing himself as an elite signal-caller. Now, he is all set to go for the 2024 NFL draft and showcased his abilities at the combine in Indianapolis a few days ago.

Here is how the Oregon Ducks star’s wife, Izzy Nix, reacted to the latest set of his photos from the Lucas Oil Stadium:

Izzy Nix's reaction to her husband's snaps.

The quarterback shared the carousel of snaps from his scouting combine moments with his 268,000+ strong fan base on the social media platform. The photos show a happy Nix performing infront of NFL scouts and announcing his arrival at the pro level.

“Grateful,” Nix wrote in the post's caption.

While he did not participate in physical drills like the much-coveted 40-yard dash, he took part in on-field passing drills. Nix, who finished third in the 2023 Heisman Trophy voting, made the most of it by showcasing his arm strength, which his critics say he lacks. Now, it remains to be seen whether the scouts there saw that X factor in him.

Fans in love with Bo Nix’s combine snaps

College football fans were impressed with how Bo Nix conducted himself at the scouting combine. They showered love on the former Oregon star through their social media reactions. While some termed him a GOAT, others suggested that he would do better than any signal-caller in the draft.

Here are a few reactions:

Fans loved the QB's photos.

Some more reactions.

Nix was a Heisman finalist in his final year in Eugene but missed out to Jayden Daniels of the LSU Tigers. He led his team to the Pac-12 championship game, going down to eventual national runners-up, the Washington Huskies.

He is one of the top prospects in the upcoming quarterback-laden draft and has the potential to be a first-round pick. But the 24-year-old might have to wait for the second round to get the call.

