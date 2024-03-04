WATCH: Former Oregon star Bo Nix picks $30 million worth Jalen Hurts’ strength to create “perfect quarterback”

Bo Nix knows exactly what qualities of some past and present NFL QBs he wants to be the perfect signal caller in the league.

Talking to CBS Sports at the NFL Scouting Combine, the former Oregon Ducks star got to pick one strength each from some big names from the league to build a ‘perfect quarterback’. In one of his choices, he named the Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts, who is worth around $30 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Nix had a great stint in Eugene, making the Ducks a contender in the Pac-12 conference. He almost won the Heisman in his final year in college football, coming up short to Jayden Daniels in the final voting. Now, he is preparing for the upcoming draft and says he is still a work in progress.

So who made the cut when former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix built an ‘ultimate’ signal caller?

He chose the arm strength of the Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford, the body of Cam Newton, and the strength of Jalen Hurts. For toughness, Nix turned to Tom Brady and chose the football IQ of Brady's arch-rival Peyton Manning. When asked if he was exactly that quarterback at the moment, he smiled and said a firm no.

Nix did not take part in the physical drills at the Combine in Indianapolis but did put his arm strength on full display. With critics often tagging him as an underneath thrower, the QB made sure that he showcased his deep throws to the scouts to alleviate any concerns regarding that.

A leap of faith changed the career for Bo Nix

Bo Nix is considered a top prospect in this year's draft class. He is all but locked in as a first-round pick in Detroit on April 25 despite immense competition among quarterbacks this time. But it could have been a whole different story if he hadn't taken a leap of faith to join Dan Lanning in Eugene after the 2021 season.

Before joining the Ducks, Nix played for the Auburn Tigers for his first three seasons in college football. While there, he threw a total of 39 touchdowns, and 16 of his pass attempts were picked off in those three years.

He left behind his touchdown tally in Auburn with just his final season with Oregon when he threw a whopping 45 touchdown passes after registering 29 of those in his first year in the Lanning system. The QB’s ball protection also improved to 10 picks in the two seasons with seven of them coming in 2022.

Will Nix translate his Oregon numbers in the NFL? Do share your thoughts in the comments.