Bo Nix’s wife, Izzy Nix, took to Instagram to share a snap of watching the QB perform at the 2024 NFL scouting combine. She cheered her husband as the former Oregon star took a rep at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The former Auburn cheerleader also quoted the Bible to send a strong message about work and purpose.

Nix had remarkable stints with the Tigers and Ducks and almost won the Heisman during his senior year a couple of months ago. He is preparing for the NFL draft and living his dream of playing in the league. For Izzy, that is exactly what she loves the most.

Here is what Izzy Nix had to say as former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix took part in drills at the NFL combine.

“Nothing I love more than watching him live out his dream!!!!” Izzy wrote in her Instagram story.

Izzy's message for her husband.

“The Lord will fulfill his purpose for me; Your steadfast love, O Lord, endures forever. Do not forsake the work of your hands. Psalm 138:8.”

Nix didn't take part in the physical drills at the combine but did throw to various receivers to showcase his arm strength. He has established himself as a top QB at the collegiate level, making the Ducks serious contenders in the Pac-12 conference. His long throws in Indianapolis were a message to critics who often accuse him of only being good at check-downs.

Bo Nix withdraws from comparisons with childhood hero Cam Newton

In a recent interview, Bo Nix revealed that he wanted to be like Cam Newton while living in Charleston, South Carolina. He said that though it was the case for him during childhood and rooting for the Carolina Panthers, he did not turn out to be like the former NFL MVP. He told ProFootballTalk:

"When we lived in Charleston, I'll never forget Cam Newton had just gone to the Panthers, and it was right there... We were out there playing football so we would watch Cam on the local TV channel... and then I'd go out there and want to be Cam. Obviously, I'm not Cam. I'm not even close, but Cam Newton is also not me." [00:07:49]

The 24-year-old is expected to be a second-day pick in Detroit during the 2024 NFL draft. He has proven beyond measure that he is a talented QB but the competition in the QB-laden draft class is immense.

