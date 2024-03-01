2024 NFL draft prospect Bo Nix declares he’s “not even close” to Cam Newton

The prime Cam Newton and Bo Nix eras will sit a decade apart when Nix gets chosen by one of the 32 NFL teams at the end of April. However, Nix effectively withdrew from any comparisons between the two.

Speaking in an interview on Pro Football Talk on Friday, the prospect declared that the two are vastly different, despite Nix wanting to be him during his youth. Here's how he put it:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"[00:07:49] When we lived in Charleston, I'll never forget Cam Newton had just gone to the Panthers, and it was right there... We were out there playing football so we would watch Cam on the local TV channel... and then I'd go out there and want to be Cam. Obviously, I'm not Cam. I'm not even close, but Cam Newton is also not me. [00:08:14]" [2.9] PFT

Newton had one year with the Auburn Tigers after he left the Florida Gators. Much like Nix, Newton saw a massive rise from nearly zero playing time to a breakout 30-touchdown, seven-interception season. Part of Newton's surge was his rushing ability, earning nearly 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground.

Bo Nix puts together scintillating performance following leap of faith

Bo Nix at Oregon State v Oregon

The quarterback of the Oregon Ducks could have had a very different-looking resume had 2022 and 2023 taken the same form as his previous years in college. The quarterback initially spent three years with Auburn before moving to join the Ducks after the 2021 season.

In three years with the Auburn Tigers, Nix threw for 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. In his final year with the Ducks, he threw for 45 touchdowns and three interceptions.

However, some would argue that the change in teams took effect much earlier with the jump from 2021 to 2022. In his final year with the Tigers, Nix threw for 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. In his first year with the Ducks, he threw for 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

With Bo Nix, many would argue that the type of team he joins will have a massive role in his ability to sink or swim in the NFL. In college, he failed to take off with Auburn but excelled with the Ducks, meaning that the wrong fit could result in a fraction of the career he could have had.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk" and H/T Sportskeeda.