WATCH: CFB analyst Josh Pate receives a box of clown noses for his failed predictions against Michigan and Washington

College football analyst Josh Pate got an interesting gift from a fan after his failed predictions against Michigan and Washington.

Pate went 0-7 this year, predicting Wolverine and Huskies games this season. It was a tough year for Pate picking the two National Champions representatives, who both are 14-0 this season.

Following the Michigan Wolverines beating the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Washington Huskies beating the Texas Longhorns, fans of his show sent him clown noses for his prediction.

Before the season started, Pate predicted that Ohio State and Penn State would make the playoffs, and well, it turned out wrong.

“So here’s what we’re gonna do. We’re gonna have Ohio State win the Big Ten, and we’re gonna have them lock up the No. 1 overall seed Ohio State in the Playoff,” Pate said.

“The No. 4 seed is actually coming from the Big Ten, and it’s not Michigan. I think Penn State is going to find a way to lose one game, and no more, and they may not play in the Big Ten Championship Game, but that one loss non-conference champ team that so many people will think is either Bama or Georgia, or it’s Ohio State or Michigan — I think it’s Penn State.”

Pate didn't even have Washington competing in the Pac-12 championship. He had Oregon facing UCLA in the conference championship game instead.

Michigan vs. Washington in the National Championship

The college football National Championship will see the Michigan Wolverines play the Washington Huskies on Monday, Jan. 8.

Michigan has opened as a -4.5-point favorite to defeat Washington, with the over/under on the game set at 55.5 points.

Michigan enters the National Championship after their sign-stealing allegations, which head coach Jim Harbaugh says have been unfair to the players:

"It's almost been an unfair advantage, all the things that the team has gone through," Jim Harbaugh said. "We don't care anymore. Don't care what people say. Don't care about anything that comes up. We just know we're going to overcome it."

Washington, meanwhile, is an underdog for the third straight game, and the Huskies are looking to prove their doubters wrong.

"I just think we prove everybody wrong time and time again, and we'll continue to do that," linebacker Bralen Trice said. "You can overlook us all you want, but we go out there and we prove everybody wrong every time."

The Wolverines are searching for their first national championship since 1997, while the Huskies are looking for their first title since 1991.