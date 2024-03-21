WATCH: Chicago Bears' rumored No. 1 pick Caleb Williams' on-field moment with veteran WR Keenan Allen turns heads at USC Pro Day

hCaleb Williams, the former USC Trojans quarterback, is heavily predicted to go to the Chicago Bears as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Williams was present and threw on Wednesday during the USC Pro Day, where he was seen greeting a Bears wide receiver.

Sports Central's Darren Haynes posted a video on X showing Caleb Williams entering the field and shaking hands with wide receiver Keenan Allen, wearing a Chicago Bears jacket.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Allen, who had been playing for the Los Angeles Chargers since he was drafted by the team in 2013, was recently traded to the Chicago Bears.

This meeting, although brief, may be the first pairing of these two players. However, it might not be their last as the Bears have the draft's first pick, and Williams is projected to be that first pick.

It looked like the Bears may trade this pick, as they were still committed to Justin Fields as their quarterback. But they traded Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers over the weekend as a likely backup to Russell Wilson.

The trade of Fields to the Steelers has meant that the Bears need a quarterback, and having the first pick of the draft in a quarterback-heavy class is the best way to do it.

But if the Bears draft Caleb Williams, will he perform well in Windy City?

Will Caleb Williams thrive at the Chicago Bears?

During his time with the USC Trojans, Caleb Williams was one of the best quarterbacks in college football, making plays out of nothing and leading a Trojans offense that struggled at times.

If the Bears draft Williams, he will have the talents of newly acquired wide receiver Keenan Allen to work with and D.J. Moore, who the Bears gained last year and became a strong part of the improving offense.

Additionally, Williams and his potential Bears teammates will be able to work with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who spent the last few seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, where he worked with quarterback Geno Smith. He helped transform Smith from a backup quarterback who played sporadically to a potential franchise quarterback, leading the Seahawks to the playoffs.

If the arrivals of Williams and Keenan Allen can bring the Bears back into the playoffs, the pick and trade would be considered a success.

Read More: If Caleb Williams does not work, that's on him": Popular CFB analyst drops truth bomb on projected No. 1 pick's future

Poll : Will Caleb Williams be successful with the Chicago Bears? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion