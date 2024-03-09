WATCH: Colorado safety Travis Hunter earns "superhero status" having funtime surrounded by kids ahead of 2024 season

Colorado Buffalo's two-way star, Travis Hunter, is one of the most popular names when discussing the modern game of college football. Hunter engages in several activities for the community.

Recently, in a viral clip on social media, the 20-year-old had a fun meet and greet with his young fans, who look up to him as a positive figure of influence.

The footage shows Hunter surrounded by young fans asking for his autograph. The 20-year-old appeared to be having fun and signed autographs.

"Colorado's 2 way star Travis Hunter is the biggest star in College Football since Reggie Bush. It's one thing for adults to drool over you but when the kids recognize and want to be like you. You've earned the Superhero status!", the caption read.

Hunter, who began his college career with Jackson State in 2022, transferred to Boulder when Deion Sanders took over the program last season. He had an incredible debut season.

Hunter recorded 30 total tackles and three interceptions as a cornerback, as well as 721 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns as a wide receiver. This outstanding performance earned the 20-year-old the 2023 Paul Hornung Award.

Travis Hunter raised over $10,000 for a Colorado Children's hospital

Travis Hunter also engages in a lot of charity work. He is part of the Cleat Crew, a group of nine student-athletes that designs custom cleats for charity bids.

Recently, the Colorado two-way star and Cleat Crew raised $10,620 through charity for a children's hospital in Colorado. Hunter shared a post on his Instagram where he was seen posing with the cheque awarded to the hospital.

As Travis Hunter continues his positive off-field deeds, Colorado fans will be expecting a lot from him in their debut campaign as members of the Big 12 conference this upcoming season. Can Hunter help the Buffs record a better campaign than last year's 4-8 record?

