Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra Sanders disclosed the date of her first kid’s gender reveal bash while talking to health activist Gessie Thompson. Sanders even shared a snippet of the interview on her Instagram handle. Fans can see the complete interview on Thursday.

Deiondra Sanders is expecting her first kid with rapper boyfriend Jacquees. She made the news of the pregnancy public back in March while revealing the health problems she faced.

Deiondra Sanders also discussed with Gessie Thompson whether she expects a boy or a girl.

“Our gender reveal is actually May 18th. I was team girl and he’s team boy but I think now I think I might be team boy. He’s definitely team girl but I’m going back and forth between team girl and team boy,” Sanders told Coach Gessie.

The gender reveal date has been in the public domain for weeks, with Jacquees on house-hunting duty for the party last month. He shared snippets of the house-hunting adventure with the fans and said he’s rooting for Team Boy. He clarified that his pink clothes were just a coincidence.

Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees’ playful banter on their kid’s gender

Last month, Deiondra Sanders shared a vlog with her fans on YouTube, showing glimpses of her first anatomy scan. She had gone for the scan with her mother, Carolyne Chambers, and boyfriend, Jacquees.

While waiting to get scanned at the hospital, the couple engaged in a playful banter, discussing the baby's gender. Sanders didn't want to know the gender, while Jacquees said he knew it was a boy.

Sanders: “[00:3:27] He thinks it's a boy because he said he saw the wee wee but it was the umbilical cord when the baby was really small."

Deiondra Sanders has been sharing her pregnancy journey with fans on social media. She gave an update about her health when she went through with the Cerclage procedure. Coach Prime's daughter said everything went well, but she was sore and would be taking rest.