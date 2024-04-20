WATCH: Deion Sanders’ daughter Deiondra Sanders shares snippets from luxurious birthday celebration with BF Jacquees ft. $3,20,115 LV backpack

Coach Prime's eldest daughter, Deiondra Sanders, has been in party mode as she celebrated her and her boyfriend's birthdays for a week. The 31-year-old uploaded a series of snaps on her Instagram account, showcasing her style while taking a luxurious flight with her partner.

She wore a beige tank top and paired it with comfortable green, multicolored pants. As an accessory, she paired a Louis Vuitton Christopher MM Backpack worth $3,20,115, according to LV website.

The caption of the post was:

"Taking off to new horizons 💚 Started my birthday off right. Thanks honey."

Before celebrating her and her boyfriend's birthday, she uploaded a heartfelt message for her mother, Carolyne Chambers, on her special day, April 17. She wrote:

"Happy Birthday to the best mommy in the world @carolynecsandersrealtor You know what it is🤗"

"God has giving you the best gift this year, your grand baby you been wanting 😂 lol don’t get it twisted tho you can still spoil me!!! I love you💕"

Deiondra Sanders reacted to her boyfriend's Louis Vuitton outfit

Deiondra Sanders' boyfriend shared pictures of his LV outfit on his birthday. Jacquees and Deiondra had already celebrated his birthday during a concert tour in London, but that did not stop Coach Prime's daughter from reacting to her boyfriend's unique birthday look.

Jacquees posted a series of pictures on Instagram of the entire outfit, which included LV shorts, a collared shirt, monogram leather logo shoes, and a pink cardigan. Deiondra wrote her reaction to his birthday fit by using emojis.

Deiondra Sanders' reaction to her BF's outfit

Deiondra and Jacquees are expecting their first child together and have planned to reveal the gender of the baby on May 18. Speculation about her pregnancy has been swirling around since February, but it was not until March that she confirmed the rumors. While disclosing her pregnancy, she also opened up about the health issues she faced related to pregnancy before.

The couple also playfully discussed the gender of the child in a YouTube vlog that she uploaded to her channel. While Jacquees was sure that they were having a son, Deiondra wanted her fans to wait until the official gender reveal.