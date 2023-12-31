WATCH: Deion Sanders’ ex fiancé Tracey Edmonds shares stunning New Year’s Eve looks on IG

Deion Sanders' ex-fiance Tracey Edmonds looks as radiant as ever as she treats her fans on Instagram with a stunning New Year's Eve look.

Posting a reel on Instagram, the first outfit that Tracey wears is a blue pant suit featuring a deep-slit neck and a bareback look.

In another outfit, Tracey comes down the stairs in a slit-blue gown with golden stripes. She pairs her outfit with a black fur coat and golden high-heels.

Wishing everyone a happy new year, she captions the post,

"Happy #NewYearsEve, Fam! 💫 I don’t know about you, but I CAN’T WAIT to bring in the New Year! I’m going to a couple of parties tonight, but one is fancy/formal and I don’t want to have to come back to change."

"Trying to decide if a sequined pantsuit is formal enough? 😉 Let me know what you think in the comments. Love2u ❤️ and CHEERS to 2024!! 🥂"

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds recently parted ways

Colorado coach Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds officially called it quits after a relationship that spanned over a decade. The couple first crossed paths at a film premiere party in 2012, an event celebrating a film produced by Edmonds.

By maintaining a long-distance relationship for most of their time together, they managed to sustain their romance. The couple got engaged in 2019.

However, on December 3, Tracey took to social media to address the breakup in a now-deleted Instagram post. Contrary to any misconceptions, she clarified that the decision to end the relationship was hers. As per 'PEOPLE', Tracey said,

"I want to clarify that it was my decision to end the relationship, despite any different narratives being presented."

Edmonds emphasized a focus on herself and the need for her family to be valued and treated fairly, suggesting a pursuit of the happiness and respect she deserves.

