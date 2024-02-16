Tracey Edmonds did not let her breakup with ex-fiance Deion Sanders dampen her mood this Valentine's Day.

Tracey Edmonds recently shared glimpses from her Valentine's Day on Instagram. The short video included snippets of her enjoying a relaxing time in the hotel with bouquets of red and white roses and a hearty breakfast of avocado toast, smoothies, and fruits.

Edmonds accompanied the post with a caption where she talked about how she woke up feeling blessed and is waiting in anticipation for God's plans in her journey ahead.

"HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY!! When you combine Valentine's Day with a pretty hotel room you get a HAPPY SMILE from me! Woke up feeling BLESSED, OPEN HEARTED and READY to explore what/who God sees as NEXT for me. The door is OPENING as soon as I finish my work out here in NOLA at the end of the month! Sending you LOVE!!" she wrote in the caption.

Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders' breakup

The former couple initially met each other in 2012 when Coach Prime attended one of her movie premieres. They started dating thereafter and ultimately got engaged in 2019.

Edmonds and Deion Sanders revealed their separation on social media in December, four years after they had been engaged. In the post, she noted that the choice to split up was mutual and that they wished each other the best of luck on their respective paths.

Aflac Presents The Park Bench Premiere Livestream on Twitch

They also stated that they would continue to remain friends. As per People, Edmonds later clarified that she decided to split from Deion Sanders as she wanted to move on towards a future where she felt 'valued.'

