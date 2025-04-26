WATCH: Deion Sanders’ ex wife Pilar bursts into dance as son Shedeur Sanders gets drafted to the Browns

The slide is finally over for Shedeur Sanders. As his name was called in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft, the quarterback wasn't the only one to explode in joy, with Pilar - Shedeurs's mother and Deion Sanders's ex-wife - also getting on the dancing celebration.

A video of the Sanders family celebration after the Cleveland Browns's selection was posted on social media. Pilar Sanders's reaction was to jump up and down a couple of times before dancing in the background.

The celebration comes after Shedeur Sanders fell to the fifth round of the NFL draft. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was expected to be the second or third passer selected in the draft, likely in the first round.

Pilar was married to Coach Prime in 1999 and had three kids with the Colorado Buffaloes coach: Shedeur, Shilo and Shilomi. While the couple divorced in 2013 - and engaged in a child custody battle that granted Deion sole conservatorship of their two eldest sons - she has regularly attended Colorado football games.

Pilar Sanders regularly posted pictures with her sons at the Buffaloes's games and was present at Shedeur Sanders's jersey retirement ceremony at Folsom Field on Saturday (Apr. 19).

Pilar - a health and wellness creator - has supported her kids's NFL dreams, backing them through college football and the NFL Draft process.

Mel Kiper Jr. reacts to Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders selection

Mel Kiper Jr. has been a strong supporter of Shedeur Sanders since before the NFL draft. After the Cleveland Browns finally ended the quarterback's slide at the start of the fifth round, Kiper shared his thoughts on Sanders' draft fit with the Browns.

“Shedeur, he will galvanize. He'll be that kind of guy. So again, the offensive line, if you are coming back to the Cleveland Browns, that's the issue, guys. They can't protect him. Obviously they got the weapons, but that front, that's where they got to be strong, allow him to do his job and he will be a surgeon, he will pick you apart,” Mel Kiper said

ESPN's draft analyst had Shedeur Sanders as his No. 20 prospect on the board, believing he would go at some point during the first round. As the quarterback kept falling, Kiper criticized NFL teams for not selecting the Colorado product.

Shedeur Sanders will join a Cleveland Browns quarterback room that already has the injured Deshaun Watson, as well as newcomers Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco. Cleveland also selected former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 draft.

