WATCH: Deion Sanders shares hilarious "locked-in" face of Warren Sapp against Colorado players during Week 1 showdown

Deion Sanders shared a hilarious photo of Warren Sapp on social media that is sure to leave you in splits. The snippet was taken during Colorado's intense season opener against the ND State Bison at Folsom Field.

In the Instagram post, Deion Sanders shared some words of wisdom with one of his players on the sidelines while Warren Sapp stares intensely at the player. The post also includes a video of him 'locked in' at Dayon Hayes while Coach Prime motivated him following their close victory.

"I Love our young men thru all the mess that cause some stress. My brother @warrensapp don't play the radio, look how locked in he is," Coach Prime wrote in the caption."

Despite their season opener against an FCS team, the Buffs still struggled on the field even after the massive revamp of their roster this offseason. ND State led by four points by the end of the first half, as things started looking dicey for Coach Prime and his team.

In the second half, quarterback Shedeur Sanders managed to put up two TD passes to two-way star Travis Hunter. This helped the Buffs turn the tide in their favor and emerge victorious with a 31-26 final score despite the scare. Now, Deion Sanders and the Buffs are scheduled to face Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 2.

CFB analyst left unimpressed with Deion Sanders' Week 1 showcase

Last season, Deion Sanders failed to make an impression with Colorado and finished his debut with a 4-8 overall campaign. He used the offseason to revamp the roster and the coaching staff, leaving fans and critics excited about what he had in store this year.

However, after their performance against ND State, college football analyst Joel Klatt did not mince his words when talking about the Buffs. He stated that while he had high hopes for them this season, to him it felt like 'nothing has changed' at all since last season.

"I'm no riding high with Colorado," Klatt said. "I was convinced this offseason that we were going to see a Colorado team that had gotten better. Better at the line of scrimmage, better on defense, better in situations, and better in the gameplan."

"And what I watched on Thursday night was two elite stars (Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter)..... Everything else is questionable for Colorado. Nothing got better from last year. (1:00 onwards)

Deion Sanders and the Buffs still have the rest of the season to go and prove their critics and doubters wrong. For Coach Prime, qualifying for the bowl games should be the ultimate goal in their first season in the Big 12.

