Who will Deion Sanders Colorado play next? Week 2 schedule, kickoff time, predictions and more

The Colorado Buffaloes under coach Deion Sanders survived a mighty scare in their season-opening game against the North Dakota Bison. Next week, the Colorado Buffaloes will face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who will have talented quarterback Dylan Raiola under center in Lincoln.

The Buffaloes scraped a narrow 31-26 win in Week 1 on the back of sizzling performances by quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter.

During his postgame news conference, the charismatic Colorado coach revealed his dissatisfaction with how the game panned out for the overwhelming favorites.

"You ever feel like you won but you didn't win?," Deion Sanders asked. "Let's move on from that. I'm going to try my best to hold back my anger. But we got a 'W' so I'm happy."

Colorado versus Nebraska details

The Colorado Buffaloes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers have history, especially after coach Deion Sanders and co. beat coach Matt Rhule's team 36-14 last season. Then, they went 2-0 and extended the feel-good factor around the program.

The teams will clash on September 7, 2024, at the Memorial Stadium, Lincoln. The 7:30 p.m. clash will be shown on NBC, the first time in 29 years the Buffs have been live on the network.

Last year, the game attracted 8.73 million viewers during the height of the Deion Sanders effect and according to On3 metrics, is once again predicted to be one of the top 10 most-watched games in the college football season.

Matt Rhule's team finished last season with a slightly better record (5-7) than Coach Prime's Colorado (4-8), and this will be an intriguing matchup to see how much the teams have improved.

Deion Sanders calmed Shedeur Sanders' beef with Nebraska

In last season's clash, Shedeur Sanders accused Matt Rhule and his team of disrespecting the Buffs' logo. His father calmed down the situation after the quarterback got heated about it.

"I didn't hear about that until I saw it on Shedeur's presser. I didn't know all that transpired I had no idea. All I know is during the game that Shedeur. ... he made that like Heisman like scramble and threw to the extra point and he took off his helmet and he was frightened," Coach Prime said.

"I said son, you cannot do that. You cannot take off your helmet. He said, 'Dad, it's personal. That is personal.' I didn't know none of that transpired early before the game. I had no idea."

With that background, the Nebraska vs. Colorado matchup will likely have more than a bit of sting to it.

Both teams will approach this game as a must-win early in the season before their respective schedules become much harder. Deion Sanders has repeatedly stated that he hopes to lead the Buffs to bowl-eligibility and the path to 2-0 goes through Lincoln, Nebraska.

Early prediction: Buffaloes to win in another close game.

