WATCH: Deion Sanders' sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders join hands to produce NFSW song as Colorado enters offseason

Shedeur and Shilo Sanders are making some noise, starring in a short clip featuring their musical skills. Uploaded on X, the video captured Shilo Sanders, who was deeply engrossed in his creative zone.

Surrounded by state-of-the-art sound equipment, Shilo is seen working the magic on his MacBook, creating a new soundtrack from scratch. Deion Sanders Jr. captured the moment smartly with his cameera skills the same way he uses for 'Well Off Media'.

As the beat started to resonate, a vibrant vibe filled the rooms. Both brothers were seen passionately vibing to the rhythm as Shedeur started singing, which qualifies as an NSFW song.

Shilo, like his father, is gradually building his way up the talent ladder. Beyond his role as the safety for the Colorado Buffaloes, he is known for his wit and humor.

Whether it’s mimicking his iconic father or displaying his knack for entertainment, Shilo barely fails to leave an impression. His diverse talents resonate well beyond football, making him another media favorite.

The Colorado Buffaloes are in the offseason with no bowl games to play. For now, their starting quarterback and defensive safety are enjoying some time off before they return to the grind of college football.

Shilo Sanders has established himself beyond the realms of college football

Shilo has emerged as an impactful CFB figure on the gridiron. His talents shone early, earning him a spot as the no. 54 safety in the class of 2019. He boasts an On3 NIL valuation of $910K.

In 2022, his collaboration with active communities and social interaction caught enough attention. Moreover, names like KFC, Gillette, Porsche, and even Oikos Yogurt have recognized Shilo's marketability.

The Colorado safety features prominently in commercials that also include a Superbowl spectacle. He also starred in a KFC commercial with his siblings and father, Coach Prime.

With Coach Prime leading the Buffaloes and drawing immense attention, it's safe to predict that Shilo has a bright future in the football landscape. As the Buffs gear up for the 2024 season, Shilo and Shedeur’s journey is just getting started.

