WATCH: Diego Pavia's mom goes viral on national TV during Vanderbilt-LSU clash 35 days after Theo Von asked for date with her

The mother of Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, Antoinette Padilla, went viral on live television during the Commodores' 31-24 win over LSU on Saturday at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.Padilla appeared on television with Pavia in a postgame interview on the sidelines after No. 17 Vanderbilt clinched a historic victory over No. 10 LSU.His mother's youthful appearance made rounds on the Internet since September and comedian Theo Von was one of her admirers. It was reported that Von and Pavia had a bet in Vanderbilt's game against South Carolina on Sept. 13, with the quarterback agreeing on the premise that Von would date Padilla if the Commodores won.Vanderbilt won that game 31-7, and Von has not gone on a date with Padilla 35 days after the bet was made. Pavia, however, clarified in a post on X that the deal would be consummated if the comedian would fulfill his end of the bargain, which was to help him set up a date with American pop star Tate McRae.It seems like Von and Pavia would need to iron things out before their respective dates take place. As of the moment, the Vanderbilt quarterback is heavily concentrated on the 2025 college football season, especially now that the Commodores have qualified for the bowl games by the end of the year.And Antoinette Padilla will have extended appearances that could get more viral as the weeks leading up to the college football playoffs approach.